Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 1,148,098 MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC)

Norges Bank bought a new position in MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,148,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,660,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.41% of MRC Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRC. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in MRC Global by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,539,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,562,000 after acquiring an additional 822,602 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in MRC Global by 214.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 975,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,302,000 after acquiring an additional 665,210 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in MRC Global by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 940,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,832,000 after acquiring an additional 340,871 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in MRC Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,558,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in MRC Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,278,000. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MRC. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of MRC Global from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of MRC Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $6.50 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of MRC Global in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.69.

Shares of MRC Global stock opened at $4.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.06. MRC Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $18.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.76. The company has a market cap of $330.52 million, a PE ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 2.35.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.18). MRC Global had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.16 million. Analysts expect that MRC Global Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rhys J. Best bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director H B. Wehrle III bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $444,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 537,484 shares in the company, valued at $4,772,857.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 126,050 shares of company stock valued at $735,359 in the last quarter. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

