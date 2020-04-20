Norges Bank Invests $15.64 Million in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,614,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,643,000. Norges Bank owned 0.88% of Hecla Mining as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 92,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 79,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Hecla Mining from $5.00 to $5.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Scotiabank upgraded Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded Hecla Mining from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Hecla Mining from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hecla Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.68.

Hecla Mining stock opened at $2.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.50. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $3.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.56.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

