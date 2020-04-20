Norges Bank Acquires New Position in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 415,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,789,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.49% of Nova Measuring Instruments at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVMI. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,608,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,193,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 2,708.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 64,433 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 562.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 66,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 56,689 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 132,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 43,731 shares during the period. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nova Measuring Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

NASDAQ NVMI opened at $36.78 on Monday. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a twelve month low of $24.79 and a twelve month high of $42.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.40 and its 200 day moving average is $35.74.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $64.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

