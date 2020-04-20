Norges Bank Purchases New Shares in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,296,906 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,911,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.62% of First Majestic Silver as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AG. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in First Majestic Silver by 139.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,526,338 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,236,000 after buying an additional 2,051,738 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter worth $19,628,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,954,066 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,477,000 after purchasing an additional 680,590 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,669,942 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $290,193,000 after purchasing an additional 498,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 1,664.2% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 272,239 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 256,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AG opened at $6.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.54. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.85 and a beta of 0.79.

AG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on First Majestic Silver from $6.00 to $7.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on First Majestic Silver from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Cormark downgraded First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. First Majestic Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

