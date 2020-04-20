189,063 Shares in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 189,063 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $15,791,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stamps.com by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Stamps.com by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stamps.com by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Stamps.com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Stamps.com by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

STMP stock opened at $145.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.94. Stamps.com Inc. has a one year low of $32.54 and a one year high of $185.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.01.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.90. Stamps.com had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Stamps.com Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Stamps.com from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Stamps.com from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.71.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

See Also: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.