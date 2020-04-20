Norges Bank Acquires New Position in Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,106,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,955,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Yext by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,586,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,657,000 after purchasing an additional 933,589 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Yext by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,214,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,873,000 after purchasing an additional 406,502 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Yext by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,848,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,080 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Yext by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,092,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invus Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yext during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,797,000. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on YEXT shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Yext from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.31.

Shares of Yext stock opened at $12.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.37. Yext Inc has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $22.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Yext had a negative net margin of 40.67% and a negative return on equity of 55.70%. The company had revenue of $81.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Yext Inc will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $38,450.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 218,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,805.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard Lerman sold 17,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $173,184.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,820,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,461,791.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 181,907 shares of company stock valued at $2,209,809. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

