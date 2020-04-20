Norges Bank Invests $15.79 Million in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 487,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,794,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.49% of Greenbrier Companies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GBX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $649,000. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

GBX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $28.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Greenbrier Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 2,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $40,630.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,257.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 2,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $32,565.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,473.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE GBX opened at $16.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $540.00 million, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.96. Greenbrier Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $36.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 7th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $623.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.64 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.