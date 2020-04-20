Norges Bank Makes New $15.69 Million Investment in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 534,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,687,000. Norges Bank owned 0.96% of Central Garden & Pet as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 778.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CENTA opened at $29.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.24. Central Garden & Pet Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $482.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.28 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CENTA. Bank of America raised Central Garden & Pet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

