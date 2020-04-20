Norges Bank Takes Position in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 956,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.59% of Hollysys Automation Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 6,070.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 408,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 402,250 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,078,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,108,000 after purchasing an additional 652,339 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,072,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOLI opened at $13.78 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.88. The company has a market capitalization of $831.48 million, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.45. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $21.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $170.11 million for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 20.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hollysys Automation Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.35.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

