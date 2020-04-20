Norges Bank Makes New $15.64 Million Investment in Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 810,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,639,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

OEC opened at $7.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.78. Orion Engineered Carbons SA has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $21.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.90 million, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.73.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 64.30% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $322.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons SA will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from Orion Engineered Carbons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.57%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s payout ratio is 42.78%.

In related news, VP Carlos Quinones bought 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $47,664.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 39,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,997.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick F. Tuttle bought 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $59,287.50. Insiders have bought 14,850 shares of company stock worth $184,862 over the last three months.

OEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orion Engineered Carbons presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.