Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the March 15th total of 2,516,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 608,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 1,538.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INGR stock opened at $80.69 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ingredion has a 1-year low of $59.11 and a 1-year high of $99.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.79.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.13. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ingredion will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ingredion from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens upped their price target on Ingredion from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ingredion from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

