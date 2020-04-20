Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,940,000 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the March 15th total of 8,911,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $67.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.92. Paychex has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 26.98%. Paychex’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Paychex will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

PAYX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Paychex from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

In related news, Director Tom Bonadio acquired 1,650 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.59 per share, with a total value of $99,973.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,362.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $1,756,627.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,275.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Paychex by 5.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 363,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,053,000 after buying an additional 17,421 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 225,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,201,000 after purchasing an additional 21,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth $3,856,000. Institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

