Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,940,000 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the March 15th total of 8,911,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $67.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.92. Paychex has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 26.98%. Paychex’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Paychex will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

PAYX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Paychex from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

In related news, Director Tom Bonadio acquired 1,650 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.59 per share, with a total value of $99,973.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,362.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $1,756,627.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,275.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Paychex by 5.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 363,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,053,000 after buying an additional 17,421 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 225,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,201,000 after purchasing an additional 21,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth $3,856,000. Institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Ingredion Inc Sees Large Drop in Short Interest
Ingredion Inc Sees Large Drop in Short Interest
Paychex, Inc. Sees Large Drop in Short Interest
Paychex, Inc. Sees Large Drop in Short Interest
Hebron Technology Co Ltd Short Interest Down 22.2% in March
Hebron Technology Co Ltd Short Interest Down 22.2% in March
POSCO Short Interest Update
POSCO Short Interest Update
Arch Coal PT Lowered to $79.00 at B. Riley
Arch Coal PT Lowered to $79.00 at B. Riley
Apollo Global Management PT Lowered to $39.00 at Morgan Stanley
Apollo Global Management PT Lowered to $39.00 at Morgan Stanley


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report