POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2020

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 464,400 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the March 15th total of 596,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 305,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura upgraded shares of POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of POSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKX. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of POSCO in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of POSCO in the third quarter valued at about $271,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of POSCO in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 197.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PKX opened at $36.08 on Monday. POSCO has a 12-month low of $26.27 and a 12-month high of $59.92. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.76.

About POSCO

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, wire rods, galvanized and electrical galvanized steel, steel plates, electrical and stainless steel, and titanium.

