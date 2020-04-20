Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) PT Lowered to $79.00 at B. Riley

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $85.00 to $79.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ARCH. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Arch Coal from $79.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered Arch Coal from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arch Coal from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine lowered Arch Coal from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Arch Coal from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Coal currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.00.

NYSE:ARCH opened at $28.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.90 million, a PE ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Arch Coal has a twelve month low of $25.37 and a twelve month high of $101.92.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.37). Arch Coal had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The firm had revenue of $549.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Arch Coal will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCH. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Arch Coal by 8,292.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 38,644 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Arch Coal by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 606,879 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC increased its holdings in Arch Coal by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Arch Coal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Arch Coal by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,325 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter.

Arch Coal Company Profile

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

