istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2020

istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,230,000 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the March 15th total of 10,582,500 shares. Approximately 11.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Shares of STAR stock opened at $9.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $664.18 million, a P/E ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. istar has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $128.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.50 million. istar had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 67.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that istar will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on STAR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised istar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on istar from $21.00 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in istar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,547,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in istar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,280,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in istar by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,612,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,941,000 after acquiring an additional 639,794 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in istar by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 301,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 151,500 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in istar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,638,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

About istar

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

