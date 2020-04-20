Short Interest in OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) Drops By 22.2%

OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,080,000 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the March 15th total of 11,676,700 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,412,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of OGI stock opened at $1.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $275.20 million and a P/E ratio of -7.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.57. OrganiGram has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.44.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.07 million. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 45.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that OrganiGram will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

OGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James raised OrganiGram from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America raised OrganiGram to a “hold” rating and set a $1.72 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGI. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of OrganiGram by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 202,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 31,837 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of OrganiGram by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 344,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 13,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 10.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OrganiGram

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

