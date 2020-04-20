Aphria (NYSE:APHA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aphria (NYSE:APHA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aphria Inc. produces, supplies and sells medical cannabis primarily in Canada. The company offers sativa, indica and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. Aphria Inc. is headquartered in Leamington, Canada. “

Get Aphria alerts:

APHA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Aphria from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.30 price objective on shares of Aphria in a report on Monday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Aphria from $9.30 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Aphria in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Aphria from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aphria presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.61.

Shares of NYSE:APHA opened at $3.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 2.26. Aphria has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $8.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 5.19.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Aphria had a net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $144.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 96.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Aphria will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APHA. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Aphria by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Aphria in the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aphria by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aphria in the fourth quarter worth about $2,079,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aphria by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aphria (APHA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.