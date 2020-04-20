Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A) Short Interest Down 22.2% in March

Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 639,200 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the March 15th total of 822,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 282,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE CWEN.A opened at $18.28 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.09.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Clearway Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.