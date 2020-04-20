Credit Suisse Group Lowers Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target to $153.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $202.00 to $153.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AMP has been the subject of several other research reports. Argus reissued a buy rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $163.82.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

AMP opened at $110.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Ameriprise Financial has a twelve month low of $80.01 and a twelve month high of $180.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.90.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 37.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 15.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 530 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $93,131.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,449.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randy Kupper sold 7,115 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $1,248,113.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,837.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,805 shares of company stock worth $10,595,994. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

See Also: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.