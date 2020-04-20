Zacks Investment Research Downgrades American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties. It rents residential properties primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, and Nevada. American Homes 4 Rent is based in Malibu, California. “

AMH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zelman & Associates cut American Homes 4 Rent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of AMH opened at $24.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 85.69, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.66. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.05.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

In other news, Director B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 316,679 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.61 per share, for a total transaction of $9,060,186.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 583,230 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.99 per share, for a total transaction of $16,324,607.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,400,396 shares of company stock valued at $39,272,298. 21.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 57,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

