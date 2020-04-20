American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Morgan Stanley

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AMH. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zelman & Associates cut American Homes 4 Rent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.00.

NYSE AMH opened at $24.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.66. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $29.89.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 5,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.57 per share, for a total transaction of $94,614.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie G. Heim bought 3,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.68 per share, for a total transaction of $74,980.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,400,396 shares of company stock valued at $39,272,298 in the last ninety days. 21.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

