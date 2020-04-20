American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

AFG has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on American Financial Group from $100.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet cut American Financial Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.67.

Shares of AFG opened at $71.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. American Financial Group has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $115.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.05.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.01. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Financial Group will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 20.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,593,210,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,194,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,838,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,623,000 after acquiring an additional 204,999 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 844,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,601,000 after acquiring an additional 169,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 277,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,387,000 after acquiring an additional 140,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

