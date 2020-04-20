Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Earns Hold Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their hold rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.53.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $53.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.63 and a beta of 0.23. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.87.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $753.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 263.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,471,638 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $460,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418,677 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth $177,843,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,545,886 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $279,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,759 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 509.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 577,963 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,865,000 after purchasing an additional 483,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth $33,000,000. 60.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.