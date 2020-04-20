AEGON (NYSE:AEG) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of AEGON (NYSE:AEG) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AEG has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of AEGON from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of AEGON to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AEGON from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AEGON from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. AEGON has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.25.

NYSE:AEG opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.93. AEGON has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $5.26.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.1735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. AEGON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AEGON by 736.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 786,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 692,435 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of AEGON by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 840,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,806,000 after buying an additional 186,363 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of AEGON during the fourth quarter worth about $652,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AEGON by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 389,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 132,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AEGON during the fourth quarter worth about $556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

