AEGON (NYSE:AEG) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AEGON (NYSE:AEG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aegon N.V. is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s other lines of business include property and casualty insurance and financial services. “

Get AEGON alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered AEGON from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup upgraded AEGON from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of AEGON in a report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered AEGON to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. AEGON currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.25.

Shares of NYSE:AEG opened at $2.45 on Thursday. AEGON has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.1735 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. AEGON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEG. State Street Corp increased its position in AEGON by 63.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 8,810 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AEGON by 320.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 77,921 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of AEGON in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in shares of AEGON in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of AEGON in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 6.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AEGON

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

Featured Article: Insider Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AEGON (AEG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AEGON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEGON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.