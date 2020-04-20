Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agree Realty Corp. is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust which develops, acquires, owns and operates properties which are primarily leased to major national and regional retail companies under net leases. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Agree Realty from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Agree Realty from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Agree Realty from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Agree Realty has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.44.

NYSE ADC opened at $62.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.38 and its 200-day moving average is $71.82. Agree Realty has a one year low of $45.23 and a one year high of $80.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.585 per share. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.97%.

In other Agree Realty news, Director Merrie S. Frankel bought 600 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.55 per share, for a total transaction of $33,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,595.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Simon Leopold bought 1,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.60 per share, with a total value of $72,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,521.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,600 shares of company stock worth $227,970 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

