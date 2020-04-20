Credit Suisse Group Boosts AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Price Target to $19.00

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on AllianceBernstein from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Cfra upped their target price on AllianceBernstein from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AllianceBernstein from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Bank of America downgraded AllianceBernstein from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AllianceBernstein from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

NYSE AB opened at $20.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.66. AllianceBernstein has a 12 month low of $13.24 and a 12 month high of $36.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.41.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The asset manager reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.15. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $987.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO James A. Gingrich sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $1,765,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 435,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,386,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Seth P. Bernstein acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.66 per share, with a total value of $354,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,852 shares of company stock worth $4,734,821. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 19.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

