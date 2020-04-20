Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut Alcoa from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America raised Alcoa from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Alcoa from $20.50 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Alcoa from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.91.

Get Alcoa alerts:

NYSE:AA opened at $7.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.99.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 2,859.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 8,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.