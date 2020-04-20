Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Raised to $68.00 at Deutsche Bank

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ALB. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Albemarle from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $70.00 to $49.00 and set a cautious rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Albemarle from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.63.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $61.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.58. Albemarle has a one year low of $48.89 and a one year high of $99.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.53.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.02). Albemarle had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $992.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Albemarle will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.50%.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $212,549.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,572.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $40,294.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,613,720.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.0% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 46,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

