Raymond James Cuts American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Price Target to $29.00

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered American Equity Investment Life from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered American Equity Investment Life from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered American Equity Investment Life from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Shares of AEL stock opened at $19.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.35 and a 200-day moving average of $25.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. American Equity Investment Life has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $34.16.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.79 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Debra J. Richardson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $664,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,022 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,930.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anant Bhalla bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $89,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,787.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEL. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,567,621,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,839,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 481.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,015,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,407,000 after acquiring an additional 841,339 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,634,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,840,000 after acquiring an additional 762,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,689,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,274,000 after acquiring an additional 625,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.