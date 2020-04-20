ABB (NYSE:ABB) Downgraded to Hold at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded ABB from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ABB in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set an underperform rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised ABB from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.66.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $17.67 on Thursday. ABB has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.33 and its 200 day moving average is $21.37. The firm has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.15.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). ABB had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ABB will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABB. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ABB by 27.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 17,352 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ABB by 3.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ABB by 12.7% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ABB during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in ABB by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 15,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. 4.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

