Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on originating, investing in and managing middle-market commercial real estate loans and other commercial real estate investments. The Company’s financing solutions are comprised of its target investments, which include the following: Transitional senior mortgage loans, Stretch senior mortgage loans, Subordinate debt mortgage loans and Other CRE debt and preferred equity investments. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of ACRE opened at $7.36 on Thursday. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $17.72. The company has a market cap of $245.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average of $14.26.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $28.54 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is 98.51%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Arougheti acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 372,776 shares in the company, valued at $4,286,924. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Alan Henderson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $435,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,001.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 391.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 245,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,895,000 after buying an additional 195,895 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,059 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments.

