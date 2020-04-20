AEGON (NYSE:AEG) Cut to “Neutral” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of AEGON (NYSE:AEG) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AEG. Zacks Investment Research cut AEGON from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised AEGON from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Kepler Capital Markets cut AEGON to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of AEGON in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut AEGON from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.25.

AEGON stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. AEGON has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $5.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average of $3.93.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.1735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. AEGON’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in AEGON by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in AEGON in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in AEGON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of AEGON by 47.2% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 19,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in shares of AEGON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

