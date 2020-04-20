Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 1.0% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEU. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,370,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,159,000 after purchasing an additional 120,557 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,042,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $43.08 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $54.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.01.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

