Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $176.37 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $133.57 and a 52 week high of $202.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.07 and a 200-day moving average of $175.71.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

