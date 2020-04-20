Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,867 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,785,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,184,000 after purchasing an additional 723,408 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,991,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $927,133,000 after purchasing an additional 608,474 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,969,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,131,000 after purchasing an additional 130,048 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,564,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,543,000 after purchasing an additional 347,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,521,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,524,000 after purchasing an additional 196,910 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ stock opened at $76.11 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.15.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

