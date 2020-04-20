Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,733 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.1% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 26,626 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 95,589 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,225,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.3% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 44,218 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.6% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 5,174 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $1,510,000. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of LOW opened at $97.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $73.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $126.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.64.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Lowe’s Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.68.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.