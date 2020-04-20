Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 12,612 Shares of Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSE:GRC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSE:GRC) by 142.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,612 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Gorman-Rupp worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 1,550.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 54.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GRC opened at $28.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $743.97 million, a P/E ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.88. Gorman-Rupp Co has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $39.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.91 and its 200 day moving average is $34.68.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $93.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.02 million. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 8.99%. Gorman-Rupp’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GRC. TheStreet lowered Gorman-Rupp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Sidoti raised Gorman-Rupp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

