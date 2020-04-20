Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 14,346 Shares of Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 72.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,346 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in Quanterix by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,422,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,160,000 after purchasing an additional 354,437 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Quanterix by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 42,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Quanterix by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 28,235 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Quanterix by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 888,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,989,000 after purchasing an additional 171,844 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Quanterix by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 520,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after purchasing an additional 12,669 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $34,790.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $40,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,730.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,481 shares of company stock worth $1,871,077 in the last three months. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QTRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

QTRX stock opened at $23.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.20 and a 200-day moving average of $22.79. The company has a market capitalization of $656.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 6.69. Quanterix Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $36.15.

Quanterix Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

