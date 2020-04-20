Golden State Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,496 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JD. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.Com by 21.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 89,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 15,579 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in JD.Com by 3.8% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 56,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in JD.Com by 32.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 84,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 20,832 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in JD.Com in the third quarter worth about $737,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in JD.Com by 24.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $46.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.58. JD.Com Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.48 and a fifty-two week high of $47.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.42. The stock has a market cap of $67.33 billion, a PE ratio of 68.88 and a beta of 0.96.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.57. JD.Com had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $170.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JD.Com Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on JD. TheStreet upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of JD.Com from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of JD.Com from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on JD.Com from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.48.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

