Golden State Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,496 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JD. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.Com by 21.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 89,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 15,579 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in JD.Com by 3.8% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 56,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in JD.Com by 32.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 84,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 20,832 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in JD.Com in the third quarter worth about $737,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in JD.Com by 24.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.80% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:JD opened at $46.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.58. JD.Com Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.48 and a fifty-two week high of $47.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.42. The stock has a market cap of $67.33 billion, a PE ratio of 68.88 and a beta of 0.96.
Several brokerages have commented on JD. TheStreet upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of JD.Com from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of JD.Com from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on JD.Com from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.48.
About JD.Com
JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.
