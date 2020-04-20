656 Shares in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Acquired by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CLS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hershey from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.94.

Hershey stock opened at $146.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.65. Hershey Co has a twelve month low of $109.88 and a twelve month high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 73.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 2,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $450,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.83, for a total transaction of $597,140.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,882,661.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,416 shares of company stock valued at $2,388,786. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

