Golden State Wealth Management LLC Invests $91,000 in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,010 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $1,648,853,000. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $494,986,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,968,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,017,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,287 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,466,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,687,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,229,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,925 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $134.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.88.

Medtronic stock opened at $103.33 on Monday. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.44.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 8,771 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

