Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 76,296 Shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 81.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 76,296 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fluidigm were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fluidigm by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 8,095 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluidigm by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on FLDM. ValuEngine raised shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Fluidigm from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of FLDM stock opened at $2.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Fluidigm Co. has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $14.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.09.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 55.26% and a negative return on equity of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $32.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.14 million. Fluidigm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Nicolas Barthelemy purchased 12,257 shares of Fluidigm stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $44,615.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Samuel D. Colella purchased 10,000 shares of Fluidigm stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $27,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 151,109 shares in the company, valued at $418,571.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 102,257 shares of company stock worth $316,315 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

