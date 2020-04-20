Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases New Position in Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 216,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 14,751 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,859,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,010,000 after buying an additional 260,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,623,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,818,000 after buying an additional 471,075 shares in the last quarter. 64.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

Resolute Forest Products stock opened at $1.62 on Monday. Resolute Forest Products has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $8.16. The stock has a market cap of $119.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.27). Resolute Forest Products had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Resolute Forest Products’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Resolute Forest Products in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Resolute Forest Products in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Resolute Forest Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

Resolute Forest Products Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP).

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.