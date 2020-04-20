-$0.02 EPS Expected for Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) will post ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is $0.23. Centennial Resource Development posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to $0.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Centennial Resource Development.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $256.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CDEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cowen cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.69.

Shares of Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Centennial Resource Development has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $10.95. The stock has a market cap of $80.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 3.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average is $2.93.

In other news, CFO George S. Glyphis bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $28,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 708,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,021.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Shapiro acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 146,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,323.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDEV. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 209.1% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 5,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 143.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,260 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

See Also: Basic Economics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centennial Resource Development (CDEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF
Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF
Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF
Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF
Vanguard Real Estate ETF Shares Sold by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.
Vanguard Real Estate ETF Shares Sold by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.
Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Shares Sold by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.
Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Shares Sold by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 12,612 Shares of Gorman-Rupp Co
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 12,612 Shares of Gorman-Rupp Co
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 14,346 Shares of Quanterix Corp
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 14,346 Shares of Quanterix Corp


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report