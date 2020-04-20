-$0.02 EPS Expected for Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) will post ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is $0.23. Centennial Resource Development posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to $0.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Centennial Resource Development.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $256.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CDEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cowen cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.69.

Shares of Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Centennial Resource Development has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $10.95. The stock has a market cap of $80.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 3.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average is $2.93.

In other news, CFO George S. Glyphis bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $28,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 708,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,021.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Shapiro acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 146,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,323.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDEV. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 209.1% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 5,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 143.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,260 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

See Also: Basic Economics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centennial Resource Development (CDEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.