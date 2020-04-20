Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $50,000 Investment in Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vivint Solar by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivint Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivint Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vivint Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vivint Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Dana C. Russell sold 193,312 shares of Vivint Solar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $1,753,339.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 518,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,125.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas G. Plagemann sold 59,978 shares of Vivint Solar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $545,200.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,646,862.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 530,358 shares of company stock worth $5,102,506 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSLR opened at $5.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $627.00 million, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.91. Vivint Solar Inc has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $12.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.15 million. Vivint Solar had a negative return on equity of 135.60% and a negative net margin of 29.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.73) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vivint Solar Inc will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VSLR shares. ValuEngine raised Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank raised Vivint Solar to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Vivint Solar from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vivint Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

