United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,805 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth about $2,999,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 33,091 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,725,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

In other news, Director Shiv Singh acquired 600 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.53 per share, with a total value of $53,118.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,421.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

URI has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on United Rentals from $118.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on United Rentals from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on United Rentals from $193.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.77.

Shares of URI stock opened at $105.05 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.74. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $170.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.38. United Rentals had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.