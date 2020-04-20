Golden State Wealth Management LLC Invests $61,000 in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 2,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $103.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.26 and its 200-day moving average is $101.09. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.18 and a 1 year high of $109.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a $0.343 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

