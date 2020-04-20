Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $87,000 Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 99.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 170,375 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD stock opened at $158.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.13. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $119.54 and a 1-year high of $164.42.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.