Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,906 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fluent were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLNT. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fluent by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 13,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLNT stock opened at $1.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.85 million, a P/E ratio of -53.67 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.21. Fluent Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.47.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $80.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.03 million. Fluent had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fluent Inc will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FLNT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fluent in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.58.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and consumer, media and entertainment, staffing and recruitment, and marketing services.

